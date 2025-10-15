Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and mountain snow tonight and tomorrow

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming continued to be socked-in with low clouds and fog on Wednesday, which followed areas of rain and thunderstorms late last night and this morning. Another trough of low pressure will deliver more lower elevation rain and mountain snow beginning this evening, but thunderstorms are unlikely.

Thursday we can expect mainly morning rain and mountain snow in our area, but far eastern Montana and Wyoming will have the rain lingering late Thursday evening. A fast-moving disturbance will bring stronger wind and more seasonable highs on Friday, but we'll have another chance for rain and mountain snow Friday night and Saturday morning.

Much of Saturday and early Sunday will be drier and brighter, but we'll still have lingering moderate breezes. Another wave of energy will bring additional rain and mountain snow late Sunday and Monday with another temperature drop and more gusty wind. At this time, our weather looks partly cloudy, mild, dry and breezy next Tuesday and Wednesday.