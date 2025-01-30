Q2 Billings Area Weather: More on the weekend change in the weather

BILLINGS — Wednesday afternoon, Billings reached 50 degrees for the first time in January 2025. We might be able to do that again on Thursday and Saturday, but there are changes beyond that.

Thursday stays sunny, warm and dry with readings into the 40s to low 50s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with increasing clouds. Friday's highs will be held mainly to the 40s.

At the same time, wind will increase into the areas to the west of Billings, the usual wind-prone areas around Harlowton, Big Timber and Livingston, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph. The strongest winds will occur on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is still a mild day with highs in the 40s to low 50s, but clouds increase later in the day signaling a change with gusty winds and a chance of rain switching to snow Saturday night. By Sunday, temperatures will drop steadily through the day with areas of snow.

Through the early part of next week, expect heavier mountain snow and periods of snow showers for the lower elevations. Total accumulations are unclear at this point, but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the single digits to low teens, and the overnight readings will be in the single digits above and below 0.