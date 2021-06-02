Q2 Billings Area Weather: More on the heat and possible storms

BILLINGS — Dry and hot conditions dominate the weather through Friday afternoon.

The very dry air across region will warm quickly on Thursday, likely breaking some relatively low record daily high temperatures in the mid to lower 90s. Highs will be mainly in the 90s both Thursday and Friday, but the Friday afternoon record daily highs will be harder to reach.

A cold front moves through the area late Friday and is expected to act as a trigger for some isolated thunderstorms. Strong winds is the number one threat, but small hail is also possible Friday evening.

After another very warm day in the mid-80s to low 90s on Saturday, temperatures back off to the 80s for the highs likely through the end of next week. A series of disturbances will keep a slight risk of thunderstorms going by next Wednesday and Thursday.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast by the middle of next week, so check back for updated details.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly clear with a low near 60.

Thursday… Mainly sunny and hot with a high near 96. The record high for the date at the Billings airport is 92 set in 1988.

Friday mostly sunny and very hot with a high close to 97. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening with the threat of gusty wind and small hail.