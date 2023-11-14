Q2 Billings Area Weather: More of our extended pleasant fall

BILLINGS — Expect mild mid-November temperatures most of this week with little chance for measurable precipitation. But a cold front late Wednesday and Thursday will bring wind, a few showers, and a brief cool down.

Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph at times are possible from the Livingston vicinity close to the Beartooth foothills early in the week with stronger winds expected by late Wednesday. Highs will be mainly in the 50s to mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday and lows mainly mid-20s to mid-30s.

A cold front is expected to move through the districts Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing scattered showers and some mountain snow. This does not look like it will bring any significant precipitation.

But it will bring temperatures down about 10 degrees in much of the area, and closer to seasonal norms. Highs will be mainly in the 40s Thursday but rebound to the 50s to low 60s Friday and Saturday.

There are indications of a cool down and unsettled weather by Thanksgiving, but it is too early to have much confidence in the details.