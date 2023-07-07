Q2 Billings Area Weather: More of a summertime outlook

BILLINGS — A weak front has stalled over the region allowing for weak showers to persist overnight. For Saturday, the stalled-out front will be the focus for afternoon and evening storms closer to the mountains and into southeast Montana.

Slightly better instability, shear, and moisture may allow some stronger storms to develop Saturday, especially over northern Wyoming. Heavy rain and small hail will continue to be the main threat.

Sunday and Monday, an upper ridge will provide sunshine and mainly dry, aside from the mountains.

High temperatures will range from the 70s to lower 80s Saturday. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90. Low temperatures will range form the upper 40s to 50s through the weekend.

Monday will be the warmest day overall with highs early next week in the mid-80s to low 90s.