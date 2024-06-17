Q2 Billings Area Weather: More mountain snow expected well into June

BILLINGS — The week starts off cool and wet. By next weekend we could be back to well above average temperatures and mainly dry.

For Monday and Tuesday, much of the area will receive rain. For much of the area, that could mean 1/2 inch to an inch in total precipitation with snow above 7000 feet.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase from West to east on Monday as a trough of low pressure moves across the region. Areas from Billings towards the east will remain dry early but pick up a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Most of the snow will be in the high elevations of central and western Montana, but expect some snow into the Beartooths and Snowies. Travel on Beartooth Pass will likely be affected.

East of Billings from Forsyth, Miles City to Baker could see strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon with hail and wind being the biggest threats. High temperatures Monday will range from the 50s close to the mountain foothills to the low 70s in the eastern plains.

The chance of rain will increase, especially from Billings to the north, throughout the day and into the evening hours. A chance of rain is possible through Tuesday evening as the system lifts out of the region.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be mainly in the 60s and then warm to the low 70s by Wednesday. Thursday shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s to low 80s and isolated showers and thunderstorms.

More active weather is expected Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the high 75 to 80.

By the weekend, highs will start to move into the 70s to 80s, with Sunday afternoon reaching the mid 80s in many places.