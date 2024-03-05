Q2 Billings Area Weather: More mountain snow, Billings could get a flurry this evening

BILLINGS — Tuesday starts off on a dry note before snow showers move back into the western mountains later this morning and linger through tomorrow morning. The Beartooths/Absarokas/Bighorns could pick up well over 6" of snowfall (maybe a foot in the higher elevations) while the foothills could receive up to 6". Cooke City could get up to 6" with Red Lodge picking up a few inches. Only expecting light accumulation in Billings and areas east.

Lingering snow showers will be possible in our southern mountains/foothills on Thursday before high pressure brings drier conditions to the region. This will lead to a mild and dry weekend. Another shot of Pacific moisture is projected to move in by Monday night through the early part of next week bringing a chance for rain and snow.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday then warm up to the 50s and maybe some 60s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com