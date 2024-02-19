Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: More melting this week

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING FEB 18, 2024
Posted at 7:48 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 21:48:19-05

BILLINGS — Mild days and nights highlight yet another of our winter weeks. And there is little chance for precipitation of any consequence.

Overnight temperatures will sink to mainly the upper teens and 20s for the lower elevations and reach the 40s to low 50s for the highs throughout the coming week. Both are 5 to 12 degrees above the seasonal norms.

Conditions are also mainly dry. There is a disturbance Sunday evening and another wave Monday night through Tuesday morning that could produce scattered showers and light mountain snow.

Wind could again become brisk especially closer to the mountains west of Billings later in the week.

