Q2 Billings Area Weather: More light snow and gusty wind arriving on Tuesday

BILLINGS — The first day of the last month brought fairly quiet weather to much of Montana and Wyoming, but it won't stay that way. The first in a series of disturbances is approaching our region at this time, and we'll have a chance for light snow early Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Snow amounts with this incoming system will be lower than with our last storm, with the highest amounts being 4-5", but most areas receiving 1-3". We can expect gusty wind at times as this storm moves over the northern Rockies. Aside from a few lingering snow showers early Wednesday, much of Wednesday will be quieter for most of our region, but it will be colder.

Our weather pattern gets much more progressive for the rest of the work and school week and the first half of the weekend. We will have chances for snow (possibly mixed with light rain) late Thursday, late Friday and again on Saturday. After highs drop to the upper 20s and 30s on Wednesday, we'll have upper 30s from Thursday through Saturday.

We will likely get more measurable snow with those multiple systems from late Thursday through Saturday in Montana and Wyoming. At this time, that snow doesn't appear to be as heavy as the snow we received a few days ago, but there is time for that to intensify. The jetstream will move overhead Sunday and Monday, bringing stronger wind to most areas.