Q2 Billings Area Weather: More hot and dry conditions

A cold front is exiting to the east helping to cool daytime temperatures slightly today and tomorrow, but it will still be hot. Extreme heat returns by the end of the weekend when record daytime highs will be possible through the first part of next week.

Conditions will also be very dry. Low humidity and gusty winds will bring an elevated fire danger today. Next chance of rain may come by the middle of next week. We could really use the moisture as the latest data shows no improvement in drought conditions especially in central to western Montana where things have degraded slightly.

Expecting light surface smoke for most of the day, but it could become more moderate later in the afternoon. Air quality should be fair.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday then upper 90s to low 100s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend then upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

