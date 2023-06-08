Q2 Billings Area Weather: More heavy rain and flooding woes

BILLINGS — Each day this week has a chance for storms with heavy rain potential. Recent rain will make flooding more likely to occur.

Water-covered roads will be a concern with flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals all possible. Even if you have a low probability of rain to occur, be prepared for any storm to bring about localized flooding as the ground may be too saturated to hold additional moisture.

Storms will become more numerous and widespread as the week goes on. Morning fog is possible with high humidity.

Scattered, slow-moving thunderstorms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. Rapid runoff of additional rainfall and heavy rainfall is likely to produce flash flooding.

