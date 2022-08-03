Q2 Billings Area Weather: More heat then possible heavy rain this weekend

BILLINGS — More hot afternoons for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers return Friday and Saturday with heavy rain possible in a few places but cooler.

After starting in the upper 50s and 60s, afternoon temperatures for most of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will be in the 90s Wednesday afternoon. The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny, and winds generally light.

Thursday, anywhere from Billings to the east could reach the 100-105 range and threaten some record highs. Clouds increase later in the day.

We get some relief Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the 80s. It is possible some areas will stay in the 70s all day.

There is a lot of moisture streaming into the atmosphere for both days, so there is the potential for pockets of heavy rain both days.

WEATHER FACT: The warmest low temperature for a day was recorded June 28, 1936 when the Billings Airport never fell below 76. So far for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the coolest reading at the airport is a toasty warm 78.

So if the temperature does not drop before midnight, we will record the all-time warmest low temperature for a single day since records have been kept starting in 1934.