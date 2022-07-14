Q2 Billings Area Weather: More heat and more isolated storms ahead

BILLINGS — Strong storms will track from west to east, exiting eastern Montana late in the evening Thursday. Strong winds are the most likely hazard, but isolated areas of heavy rain or small hail are possible.

The cold front causing the ruckus will take of the Wednesday afternoon heat away with it, at least temporarily. Highs in the 80s and 90s Thursday afternoon are still average to warmer than average for mid-July but are cooler in most locations than Wednesday afternoon.

Hit-and-miss thunderstorms continue to pop up Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings before a drier pattern develops for the weekend. Temperatures will climb back to the 90s and possible 100s again by Sunday.