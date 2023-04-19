Q2 Billings Area Weather: More cool and wet days left

BILLINGS — More wintry hazards expected before we turn back to spring weather. Snow, rain, wind and cooler than average temperatures continue through the end of the work week.

Areas of snow will continue Wednesday night through Thursday. The the higher snow totals will remain over the mountains in the higher Hills to the North and East of Billings.

With temperatures dropping to the 20s to low 30s overnight, wet roadways could turn icy. Leave extra time for slick conditions and additional rain and snow possible.

Check the latest current conditions and forecast Outlook on our 24/7 Q2 Weather Streaming Video

As a trough shifts off towards the East overnight, areas of rain and snow will continue with higher accumulations in the Northwest facing slopes. For the mountains up to a foot of new snow is possible by Thursday evening.

High temperatures Thursday will be mainly in the 30s to lower 40s with the coldest temperatures East of Billings. As a system winds out of the area, temperatures drop to mainly the 20s for a chilly start Friday.

Another disturbance moves in from the West Friday, bringing a chance of showers to the mountains and foothills. As a high-pressure Ridge builds in Saturday, drier and somewhat warmer temperatures will start to build in.

Highs stay mainly into the 30s and 40s on Friday, warm to the 40s to low 50s Saturday, and reacH mainly the 50s on Sunday.

