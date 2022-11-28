Q2 Billings Area Weather: More cold with a chance of snow behind it

BILLINGS — A cold snap dominates the weather Tuesday through Wednesday morning. A warmer Thursday leads to snow showers by Friday.

High pressure from the north helps to clear the sky but brings colder temperatures over the next couple days. Lows Tuesday morning will drop to the single digits and low teens, then stay in the teens all afternoon.

Wednesday morning lows with a clear sky adding cooling will be just on either side of zero. Wednesday, highs climb back into the upper 20s although cold from the Big Horn basin could follow the river valleys and keep some areas chillier...including Billings.

A few snow showers could bring an inch to the high country, Tuesday's bigger concern is light snow causing slick roads and sidewalks. By Wednesday, winds increase again in the mountain foothills with gusts to 60+ mph possible in the Livingston / Nye areas.

A weak high pressure ridge brings a brief Thursday warm up back to seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Snow showers arrive Thursday night and Friday is colder.