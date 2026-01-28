Q2 Billings Area Weather: More clouds Wednesday, but still mild for late January

BILLINGS — The breezes and clouds from late last night lasted through Tuesday morning, and they kept our lows milder than average for late January in much of Montana and Wyoming. The clouds yielded to afternoon sun, and we had above average highs again. We can expect a mix of clear sky and clouds tonight, and lows will remain in the 10s and 20s in our area.

A fast-moving disturbance will push over the dominant ridge to our west on Wednesday, and that will bring more clouds, gusty wind, a minor cooldown and a slight chance for light snow and rain showers, mainly in eastern Montana. We'll have lingering rain and snow showers Thursday, but most of us will stay dry, and we'll have fewer clouds by the late afternoon.

Another wave of energy will approach late Friday and Saturday, and that will bring a slightly better chance for light rain and mountain snow mainly early Saturday morning. We'll likely feel more of the wind than any rain or snow, and temperatures will warm. We can expect highs to remain 10-15 degrees above average from Sunday through at least next Tuesday.