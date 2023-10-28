Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Clouds Tonight, More Sunshine On Sunday

BILLINGS — The weekend began in a very chilly way, with record lows being set in Livingston and Miles City. The sunshine this afternoon did allow us to warm compared to late last week, but we were still well below average. A small disturbance will deliver clouds and a slight chance of light snow overnight, and the clouds will also keep our lows warmer.

Through the course of the day Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we'll have a warming trend, but highs and lows will remain well below average for late October. Trick-or-treaters will want to have a jacket Tuesday night, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s for most areas. We can expect increasing clouds next Wednesday.

Another Pacific storm will begin moving our way during the first few days of November. Despite the increasing clouds, we'll continue to have a modest warming trend in many areas. There will be a slight chance of rain and mountain snow showers late Thursday, but the best chances of rain and mountain snow will arrive Friday and next Saturday.