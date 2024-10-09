Q2 Billings Area Weather: More clouds, less smoke and cooler highs on Thursday

BILLINGS — The weather in Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday was fairly similar to Tuesday, with above average temperatures, haze and smoke. A ridge of high pressure has kept our weather quite stagnant recently, but it will change a bit late tonight and Thursday as a cold front pushes southward over the northern Rockies.

We can expect increasing clouds Thursday as the cold front pushes overhead, but it's still a fairly moisture-starved feature, so little to no rain or snow will fall. Temperatures will fall, however, and much of the smoke and haze in our region will be pushed away. We'll cool a few more degrees on Friday with decreasing clouds.

Another minor cold front will pass over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, but it will do little more than drop our highs a few more degrees. Despite the cooling trend, highs will remain above average for the first half of October. Another ridge of high pressure will bring more sunshine and a modest warming trend next week.