Q2 Billings Area Weather: More clouds and cooler on Wednesday, but dry for most

BILLINGS — We had a break from the active weather today in Montana and Wyoming, and although we were cooler than average, it was still a comfortable day. We can expect increasing clouds late tonight through Wednesday as another wave of energy moves our way. Lows Wednesday morning will remain seasonable for late April.

We can expect more clouds on Wednesday, and there will be a few showers, but many of us will stay dry. Northern Wyoming will have the best chance for showers. Rain showers and a little mountain snow will be more likely on Thursday in our region, but most rain and snow amounts will remain low. Friday will be quieter.

A larger area of low pressure which will be over the Great Basin by Friday will start moving toward Montana and Wyoming on Saturday. It will bring another round of clouds and mainly PM rain showers. Rain and mountain snow along with gusty wind will be more likely Sunday and Monday, with fewer clouds next Tuesday.