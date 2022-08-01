Q2 Billings Area Weather: Monday's heat backs off...a little.

BILLINGS — Instead of 100s, expect mainly 90s for the highs with lows mainly in the 60s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the afternoons and evenings.

A weak cold front will take a bit of the edge off Tuesday's highs, but also create some morning clouds and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be confined to the mountains.

Tuesday will also be breezy from Billings to the north across eastern Montana. This will keep the fire risk elevated as fires could spread quickly.

Most of the week for most of the area, highs will be mainly in the 90s and lows in the 60s. Thursday has the best chance of more 100+ degree temperatures, especially east of Billings.

Afternoon and evening storms will pop up here and there through Saturday with Friday being the best bet overall. Some of the rain may be heavy as we tap into a good moisture flow from the south.