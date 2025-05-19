Q2 Billings Area Weather: Monday will bring more widespread precipitation

BILLINGS — Wrap around moisture from a deep low now situated over South Dakota will continue bring rain showers into the area on Monday into Monday night and possibly into Tuesday. ANother up to 1 inch could fall in areas east of Billings. A blend of models has Billings possibly picking up another 0.40 inches. The rain should diminish from west to east by late Monday night as the rain-making system moves off to the east.

A Flood Watch remains in place through Monday afternoon for portions of south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming where excessive runoff may result in flooding of small creeks and streams as well as low-lying and flood-prone areas. Debris flows and flash flooding are also possible in areas near and across the Elk Fire Burn Scar.

Snow is also falling across area mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Monday night for the Pryors and northern Bighorns in Montana and the northeast Bighorns in Wyoming where 5 to 10 inches could accumulate above 7,000 feet. It will also be quite windy with gusts as high as 35 mph. Some wet snow could also fall across the higher hills of southeast Montana.

Moving forward, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue for the rest of the week and into the Memorial Day weekend as several disturbances will keep a chance of daily showers in the forecast.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s east to the mid-to-upper 50s west on Monday, 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, 60s and 70s on Thursday, 60s on Friday, 60s and 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday night, then mainly 40s Thursday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com