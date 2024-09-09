Q2 Billings Area Weather: Monday will be hot, dry, windy, and smoky

BILLINGS — We start the week off on a warm to hot note with highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s on a Monday. The passage of a trough will bring strong winds across the area with gusts up to 35 mph possible. A few isolated dry thunderstorms could produce gusts up to 50 mph. The gusty winds, combined with low humidity, will heighten fire weather concerns today with Red Flag Warnings in effect for much of the area. Don't cause a spark!

Wildfire smoke will be an issue through Tuesday, especially for those with the respiratory ailments, so stay indoors as much as possible.

Tuesday begins with dry conditions before an unsettled weather pattern kicks in beginning Tuesday night. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s to around 90°.

Ample moisture returns to the region Tuesday night as a cold front begins to make its way through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Friday morning with up to an inch of rainfall possible across the western mountains and foothills. Billings could pick up a quarter of an inch, slightly less in northern WY with little to no accumulations in areas east of Yellowstone County. As temperatures cool, the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up some light snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Expecting dry conditions Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be getting cooler as the week progresses with highs in the low 80s to near 90° on Wednesday before cooling to the mid-60s to mid-70s by Friday. It will be warmer across the weekend, however, with highs in the low to upper 70s on Saturday before reaching into the mid-70s to mid-80s on Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com