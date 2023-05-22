Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another warm, hazy day

BILLINGS — A Pacific trough frontal boundary (cold front) will impact the area bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow. There is the possibility of a few strong to severe storms in the heat of the afternoon and into the evening. Strong winds, lightning, periods of heavy rain, and small hail will all be possible.

Flow from the southwest tag-teaming with moisture up from the Gulf will persist Wednesday through the weekend bringing a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. Still too early too tell, but there could be the possibility of some severe storms locked in with his energy. If there are severe storms, we expect them to be isolated and not widespread.

Unfortunately, it looks like it will be another smoky to hazy day die to wildfire smoke spreading in from Canada, but there are signs of improvement for the rest of the week. Today's frontal boundary will help push the smoke out of the region. Flow from behind the boundary should keep the smoke away for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s (maybe some 90s) today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Wednesday, mainly 70s on Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday then mainly 70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s tonight through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com