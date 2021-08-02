Q2 Billings Area Weather: Moisture returns but will we get rain?

BILLINGS — Good morning!

An upper level ridge moves eastward today allowing monsoonal moisture to return to the area with the highest concentration off to the west where there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Burn scars (Robertson Draw and American Fork) could experience some flash flooding. Billings’ best chance of rain this week will move through tomorrow.

We’ll hold on to a slight chance of isolated showers on Wednesday but stay dry on Thursday. A cold front out of the Pacific brings rain chances back Friday and Saturday but still only expecting isolated showers for now.

Surface smoke remains an issue today with poor air quality especially for those with respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s today, upper 80s tomorrow, mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday then mid 80s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s tonight, low to mid 60s through Friday night then mid to upper 50s across the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

