Q2 Billings Area Weather: Modest Warming Continues Thursday With Clouds & Breezes

BILLINGS — Most of Montana and Wyoming had fairly benign weather on Wednesday with plentiful sunshine, and aside from Livingston, very little wind. We can expect a mostly clear night with seasonably chilly overnight lows mainly in the 10s and lower 20s. A fast-moving wave will bring more clouds and a breeze Thursday, but highs will still reach the 30s and 40s.

After that wave of energy passes Thursday, another area of clouds will also move over our region Friday, but they won't provide any good chances of rain or snow. Late Friday through most of the weekend a ridge of high pressure will once again control our weather, and that will lead to more sunshine than clouds and above average temperatures this weekend.

An Alberta Clipper will usher in the new year as it moves from southern Canada over the northern Rockies and eastern Plains the first half of next week. We can expect increasing clouds from late Monday through next Wednesday, more gusty wind at times, and an eventual cooling of our highs. At this time, however, we don't have any great chances for rain or snow in the next week.