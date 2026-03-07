Q2 Billings Area Weather: Milder with much stronger wind Saturday and Sunday

BILLINGS — Our latest storm is now on its way out of Montana and Wyoming, and although it brought some rain and mountain snow, we could have used a lot more. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight and early Saturday, and just enough of a breeze to keep temperatures a little warmer. Most lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

This late winter weekend will be more like a spring weekend for the northern Rockies with the wind getting stronger and the temperatures rising again. High Wind Watches and Warnings will be in effect this weekend, and potentially Monday, for most of the western two thirds of Montana, with gusts of 50-75 mph possible in our windiest areas west of Billings.

The wind will continue Monday, but a front will also bring a chance for rain and snow. Tuesday will not be as windy, but we'll have lingering breezes and morning snow showers. The wind will get stronger again on Wednesday as our clouds increase, and another storm will bring not only wind, but more chances for rain and snow late next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.