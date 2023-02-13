Q2 Billings Area Weather: Milder than normal today, Snow tomorrow

BILLINGS — A Wind Advisory for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston/Nye corridor remains in effect through 2pm with gusts between 50-60 mph possible. Winds will ease up as the day progresses.

Daytime highs with reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s again today as clouds increase ahead of our next winter system that will bring colder daytime and nighttime temperatures for the rest of the week.

Snow will fall first in the western mountains. If precipitation happens this afternoon over the lower elevations, it will fall as rain before transitioning to all snow late tonight.

Snow will continue through Tuesday with the greatest accumulation totals aiming to fall south along the I-90 corridor where up to 8” could fall in the Absarokas and Bighorns. The Beartooths could get close to a foot of snow. Billings could pick up 4-6”. With gusty winds, blowing snow will be an issue throughout the day.

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect late today through tomorrow for much of the area. (See attached graphics for more details.)

The storm moves out tomorrow with gusty winds trailing behind in the morning before easing during the day. Blowing snow will remain an issue. No new snowfall is expected for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com