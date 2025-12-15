Q2 Billings Area Weather: Milder temps through midweek will drive rapid snowmelt

BILLINGS — Temperatures will remain warmer than average through midweek, and snowmelt continues—mainly at lower elevations. No significant flooding issues are expected.

Winds are already cranking as the pressure gradient has tightened, with gusts into the low 50s mph around Livingston. Strong southwest winds persist today from Livingston to Nye, with gusts of 55–65 mph. Highs climb into the 40s and 50s for most areas.

A weak disturbance moves in Monday night into Tuesday that will increase winds along the western foothills this evening and continue into Tuesday morning. Gusts up to 75 mph are likely from Livingston to Nye, with 50–65 mph gusts along the US-191 corridor. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the western foothills, and we’ll continue to monitor the potential for wind highlights expanding east into Golden Valley and western Stillwater counties. Winds briefly ease Tuesday afternoon but quickly reload late Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of a clipper system.

A cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening, spreading strong winds east across the plains. Gusts of 40–60 mph are possible, though confidence is lower due to precipitation and upward motion with the system. Rain and snow showers develop Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing light amounts to the lower elevations and several inches of snow to west-facing mountain slopes.

Cooler air settles in Thursday, with highs dropping back into the 30s to low 40s. Another round of strong foothills winds is possible Thursday night into Friday ahead of a late-week cold front. While uncertainty remains, precipitation chances increase to 30–70%, with the highest odds over the mountains and foothills.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com