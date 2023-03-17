Q2 Billings Area Weather: Milder by the late weekend, but more snow ahead

BILLINGS — Saturday morning is highlighted by cold temperatures, especially in Eastern Montana. After a relatively mild weekend, cooler and wetter weather appears to arrive midweek.

Lows by Saturday morning in Eastern Montana will only be into the single digits and teens while areas of Northeast Montana/Northwest North Dakota will drop into the single digits to teens below zero. Windchill values could drop to -25.

For the rest of the region, lows will be in the single digits in teens and warm mainly to the upper 30s to upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Expect mainly clear skies Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is on track to be the warmest afternoon with a highs in the 40s to low 50s. We should be seeing some lower elevation snow melt over the next few days especially is winds increase a bit down the East mountain slopes in the Red Lodge foothills and around Livingston.

The chance of rain and snow return to the mountains early next week, with the disturbance in the lower elevations and planes Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cool temperatures to the 30s to low 40s, but the amount of rain or snow is still uncertain.

Almost the entire month of March has remained below seasonal temperature averages. The extended Outlook indicates this pattern will continue.