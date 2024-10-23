Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild with rain and mountain snow moving in tonight

BILLINGS — Wednesday begins on a dry note with a decent amount of sunshine before clouds move in ahead of low pressure to our south and a cold front from the north that will bring a chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with up to a tenth of accumulation (give or take) possible along and west of a line from Hysham to Sheridan, WY. 2-4" of high elevation snow is possible in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Red Lodge and Gardiner could pick up less than an inch of snow while Cooke City could receive 1-2".

Wednesday's highs will be warmer with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s before cooling down into the 50s and a few 60s on Thursday and Friday behind the cold front. Billings may dip below the freezing mark for the first time this season on Friday morning.

High pressure will keep dry conditions locked in through the weekend and help warm afternoon temperatures up into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Models are hinting at another cooldown early next week with highs in the 40s and 50s along with more lower elevation rain and mountain snow. There is still some uncertainty with this. We'll keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com