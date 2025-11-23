Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild with more clouds on Sunday, big changes next week

BILLINGS — Temperatures on Saturday were similar to Friday in Montana and Wyoming under a ridge of high pressure. We had some gusty wind, but it was much milder than average. We can expect a mix of clear sky and high clouds with light to moderate breezes tonight. Lows will range from 27-37.

Sunday we can expect increasing clouds and stronger breezes at times, but highs will stay around 15 degrees above average for one more day. Stronger wind will blow in just east of the Divide. Monday things will change through the course of the day as a trough of low pressure and cold front sweep over the region.

We can expect temperatures to begin to fall Monday, the wind will be stronger, and there will be lower elevation rain and mountain snow. At this time, amounts don't look very heavy for anyone. Tuesday we will keep a lot of clouds and plenty of gusty wind, but the weather story Tuesday will be highs dropping into the 30s.

More unsettled weather will move our way as we progress through Thanksgiving week. We'll have lingering breezes, another slight drop in temperatures, and lower elevation snow possible on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will bring a chance for rain and snow mixes, with additional snow shower chances late next week.