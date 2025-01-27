Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild week does not hold through next weekend

BILLINGS — After a windy and chilly start Monday, a warmup will follow. But it only lasts through the end of the work week.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Sweet Grass County around Big Timber through noon Monday. The concern is strong winds to around 50 miles an hour blowing snow already on the ground.

Winds will also be strong around Harlowton and the Livingston area in the I-90 corridor. Expect some stronger gusts in buildings as well, at least through Monday morning.

Most of the lows will range from the single digits, including in northern Wyoming, to the teens and a few low 20s early Monday. But by the afternoon, temperatures will have warmed into the 30s to low 40s with sunshine in most locations.

As the high-pressure system builds into the western US, we'll see a dry week and warmer than average temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will stay mainly into the upper 30s to upper 40s through Friday, with the overnight temperatures into the upper teens to upper 20s.

Colder air will arrive for the coming weekend, bringing our next chance of snow. Details are still too Murky at this point, but at this point colder than average temperatures and some snow should be expected.