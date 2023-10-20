Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild weather this weekend with a fall weather reality check next week

BILLINGS — Friday was similar to Thursday in Montana and Wyoming with sunshine, warmer than average highs and moderate breezes. Highs were once again 15-25 degrees above average, but that will change soon. The ridge over our region will weaken this weekend, which will allow in more clouds and a cooler weather pattern will begin.

The first of two areas of low pressure will push over the northern Rockies late Sunday through next Monday and Tuesday. We will have a few rain showers late Sunday, but most of the rain and mountain snow will fall Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation amounts will be fairly light, but highs will drop sharply from Sunday to Monday.

We'll have a brief break from the active weather before a colder, more vigorous storm arrives for the latter half of next week. We will have sharp drop in temperatures from Tuesday to Wednesday, dropping further late next week. We can expect rain first, but there will be a chance of the first low elevation snow of the season, too.