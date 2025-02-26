Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild weather brings a few woes; changes next week

BILLINGS — Snow showers will continue Tuesday night in the Beartooth/Absaroka and Crazy Mountains with just minor accumulations expected. Thanks to the current warm spell, significant snowmelt on frozen ground could cause ponding, overland flooding, and more ice jam development in creeks and streams this week.

Gusty winds diminish Tuesday evening, with showers tapering off in lower elevations. Northwest winds will bring seasonal temperatures in the 40s Wednesday with dry conditions. Thursday, there is the potential for winds reaching 50 mph from Livingston to Big Timber; high temperatures are anticipated in the 50s.

Highs in the 40s and 50s are expected through the weekend, so residents near waterways are advised to remain vigilant about flooding risks tied to continuing snowmelt and ice jams. There is an increasing chance for cooler and wetter days by early next week.

