Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild today, Snow tomorrow

BILLINGS — Happy Valentine's Day!

Upper level ridging will keep us dry and warmer than normal today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expecting windy conditions along the foothills with gusts over 50 mph possible.

A cold front will drop through tonight bringing much-needed moisture to the area. We’ll wake up to a chance of snow showers Tuesday morning transitioning to rain or a rain-snow mix in the afternoon. There’ll be another chance of snow on Wednesday morning.

In terms of snowfall totals tonight through Wednesday, expecting only light accumulations in Billings and areas east (under 1”), but 1-2” possible south and especially west of Yellowstone. Red Lodge could pick up 3-4”.

Northwest flow will dry things out Thursday through Friday, but we can expect windy conditions with gusts over 30 mph here in Billings and areas east and between 40-50 mph along the foothills.

High pressure brings drier weather on Saturday. Could see a few showers on Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will dip to the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, 20s and 30s on Wednesday, 30s and 40s on Thursday then 40s on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, teens and 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights then 20s and 30s Thursday and Friday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com