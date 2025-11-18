Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild Temperatures Continue Through Weekend, Light Mountain Snow Possible

BILLINGS — Here are the weather highlights for the coming week (and a bit beyond):

Temperatures: Pleasant highs in the mid-40s to around 60-degree weather continues through the weekend, continued warmer than usual for this time of year.

Rain/Snow: Only small chances for light rain (10-30%) across most areas through Wednesday. The mountains have better chances (30-60%) for light snow.

Wind: Strong winds are possible Friday night through Saturday morning in the Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton areas, and could reach advisory levels

Thanksgiving Week Uncertainty: Weather models are showing major disagreements about what happens next week, ranging from continued warm and dry conditions to a possible cold snap with snow. Keep monitoring for holiday travel plans.