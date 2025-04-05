Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild sunshine on Sunday with rain and wind next week

BILLINGS — As expected, Saturday began in a fairly chilly way for early April, and after that cooler than average start, we only rose to seasonable levels despite all of the sunshine we received. Tonight will be another mostly clear night as a ridge of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern, but lows will be a little milder Sunday morning.

Sunday we will have a mostly sunny to sunny day with light to moderate breezes, and highs will rise about 10 degrees higher than they did on Saturday. High pressure will still be in control on Monday, but an approaching Pacific storm will increase our clouds in the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, we'll have 60s and lower 70s for highs.

That Pacific storm will create stronger wind in Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll also have more chances for lower elevation rain and mountain snow. Highs will fall a bit, but they'll remain above average. Late next week we'll have high clouds but dry and mild weather, with a chance for more rain showers by next Saturday.