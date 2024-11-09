Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild much of the weekend; weather changes next week

BILLINGS — High pressure brought Montana and Wyoming more beautiful weather on Friday, and it isn't done with us yet. We can expect a mostly clear to clear night followed by a mostly sunny Saturday. Highs will be warmer than today and over 10 degrees above average, so take advantage of it while you can!

The first of two storms will approach the northern Rockies on Sunday, and late in the day we'll have isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers. We'll likely have more clouds and breezes than precipitation. The breezes will continue on Monday, but despite the clouds we'll stay much milder than average.

Next Tuesday another storm will move our way, and its path is more advantageous for us to receive at least a little rain and snow. Western Montana will get more of the much-needed rain and snow that eastern Montana and Wyoming, but we'll get some. We'll also have more gusty wind Tuesday with breezes late next week.