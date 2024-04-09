Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and gusty on Wednesday; warming trend ahead

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather continued for Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday with gusty wind, isolated rain showers and mountain snow showers. Another disturbance will bring more showers and gusty wind this evening and overnight, but many of us won't receive any rain. The combination of clouds and breezes will keep overnight lows warmer than average.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Intermountain West late this week, which will lead to a warming trend and a bit of a drying trend. Isolated showers will still pop up Thursday and Friday, but we'll likely have more breezes than showers. Friday will also be much warmer, with highs in most areas rising to 15-20 degrees above average for the first half of April.

A large trough of low pressure will move from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Basin this weekend, and another small trough will be over southern Canada. That change in our weather pattern will lead to more breezes and more rain showers over the weekend. We'll have a better chance of more widespread rain and some mountain snow with a cooldown early next week.