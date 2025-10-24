Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry, then windy, cooler, and wetter

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Staying warmer than average and dry through Saturday as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Daytime highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s as clouds increase through the day.

Ahead of a cold front, winds will turn strong over our western foothills late Friday night through late Saturday night, with gusts over 50 mph possible in Livingston and Nye, but slightly weaker in Big Timber and Harlowton.

A cold front will move in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, bringing lower-elevation rain and mountain snow, but models continue to trend drier. Most of us won’t see much—if any—measurable rain. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up well over 6 inches of snow while the Bighorns and Crazies could see 2-4 inches.

Daytime highs will be mid to upper 60s on Friday, then mid-60s to low 70s on Saturday. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs near seasonal on Sunday—mainly mid to upper 50s—upper 40s to low 50s on Monday and Tuesday, then low to upper 50s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s on Friday and Saturday nights, then upper 20s to mid-30s on Sunday through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

