Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and breezy with increasing clouds today

The dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures continue today and through the early part of next week as high pressure remains dominant over the region.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s today and Saturday, but slide back into the 50s Sunday and Monday as colder air moves in behind a shortwave that jets through Saturday evening. This will bring a chance for snow to the western mountains by that evening. High pressure redevelops briefly Sunday before unsettled weather returns to the forecast.

Developing low pressure to our southeast coupled with a strong upper level low plus a stream of moisture moving in from the Pacific will bring snow to western Montana Monday then rain to snow across our area Tuesday into Wednesday. Still too early to tell how much precipitation we could get as models are still a little iffy. We should get a better handle on it over the next few days.

What is certain is that a cool down is coming Tuesday that should hold on for a few days at the least.

Billings: Increasing cloudiness and breezy today with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 30s. Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Sheridan: Mostly sunny today with highs around 60. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

