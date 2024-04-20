Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild And Breezy On Sunday With Late Showers Possible

BILLINGS — Saturday began quite chilly for late April in Montana and Wyoming, with most cities and towns dropping into the 10s and 20s. We had more sunshine Saturday afternoon, but it remained cooler than average. We'll have a mostly clear night tonight and it will still be cool, but it won't be quite as chilly Sunday morning as it was Saturday.

A cold front will quickly race over Montana and Wyoming through the course of the day on Sunday. We can expect a stronger breeze, a milder day and increasing clouds with isolated showers late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening. Many won't receive much rain, however. Monday will be a clearer day, but we'll also have stronger wind.

A small ridge of high pressure will push over the northern Rockies next Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will rise back into the 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Another trough will bring more clouds, breezes and a cooling trend starting late Thursday. We'll have more chances for rain showers late Thursday, Friday and Saturday.