Q2 Billings Area Weather: Midweek showers will bring a cool down

BILLINGS — The pendulum swings this week from warm and dry at the start to wetter and cooler by midweek. Expect some rain and mountain snow.

Mornings will stay cool with lows in the 40s dropping to the 30s by Thursday for most of the area. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon and the 70s Tuesday.

As the chance of rain increases, temperatures drop to mainly the 50s Wednesday and the 40s Thursday. As conditions dry out, temperatures level off to the upper 50s and low 60s by the weekend.