Q2 Billings Area Weather: Melting snow and wind for the final week of February

BILLINGS — The huge mass of frigid air which has been draped over Montana and Wyoming much of the last couple weeks is now being pushed away from the region as a ridge of high pressure begins to build overhead. We had more sunshine Friday and close to seasonable temperatures, but changes are ahead for the final week of February.

The wind has already begun to blow in parts of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming, and that will get stronger this weekend and early next week. Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches / Warnings will be in effect for our normally wind-prone areas near Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton through Monday.

The warming wind will also lead to rapid snowmelt in most of our region through the final week of February. Be mindful of water rising in lower-lying areas, potential ice jams in area streams, creeks and rivers, and also watch for snow and ice suddenly falling off roofs as temperatures remain above average with a lot of gusty wind. Be safe!