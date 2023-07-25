Q2 Billings Area Weather: Maybe not as hot, but definitely not cool

BILLINGS — Monday was in general the hottest day so far for 2023 in our area. While temperatures will tend to retreat, they are only falling back to average.

After hitting highs in the 90s to triple digits Monday, Tuesday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler. But with warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s Tuesday morning, a Heat Risk Advisory for all of Eastern Montana including Yellowstone County remains in effect.

Relative humidity values will remain low, dropping mainly to the teens by Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will make things breezy as it pushes across the area late Tuesday afternoon and evening. That will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

At the same time, "monsoon moisture" will generate isolated to scattered (afternoon and evening thunderstorms that will create more wind and lightning than measurable precipitation. Isolated storms are possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend.