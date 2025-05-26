Q2 Billings Area Weather: May will end with warm days and mild mornings

By Monday morning, expect fog in some of the lower elevation areas west of Rosebud County (including Billings and Yellowstone County) due to moist conditions, low-level inversions, and light winds. Visibility will be variable, with rapid reductions possible on local roads. Use caution with early morning travel.

Monday to Wednesday: The region will be caught between an upper-level low pressure system over the northern plains and ridging to the west, leading to some unsettled weather. The daily precipitation chances will remain between 20% to 40%, higher near the Beartooth/Bighorn mountains and near the Wyoming border.

Thunderstorms are possible but likely to remain non-severe without damaging wind or hail. Daytime high temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid-70s, but southeastern Montana looks possibly cooler in the 60s.

Thursday to Sunday: A transition to a warmer and drier pattern is likely as ridging takes over, pushing the low pressure system eastward. Expect high temperatures to rise into the mid-70s to low 80s, around 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Drier conditions are expected, leading to increased mountain snow melt and runoff. This will cause rises in area streams and rivers. Low temperatures above freezing will mean more snow melt and runoff even overnight