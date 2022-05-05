Q2 Billings Area Weather: May weather weekend

BILLINGS — After a warm May afternoon Thursday, a cold front Thursday evening and overnight will bring some wind gusts and a few showers and mountain snow. For the lower elevations, temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s in the morning and 60s and 70s in the afternoon with the warmest readings east of Billings.

A series of weekend disturbances keep things unsettled. Translation: Cooler days, quick-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms with periods of wind.

Temperatures hover close to May averages or slightly cooler through the middle of next week with hit-and-miss showers.