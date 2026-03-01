Q2 Billings Area Weather: March comes in more like a lamb than a lion this year

BILLINGS — The cold front which pushed southward into Montana from Canada on Friday stayed much of Saturday, and brought a larger area a more winter-like cooldown, at least for a day or two. We'll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky to end February and begin March overnight, and most lows will be cooler in the 10s, 20s and lower 30s.

The first day of March will certainly come in more like a lamb than a lion for Montana and Wyoming. We can expect morning sun and afternoon clouds, and highs will once again climb above average on Sunday. Monday will also be partly cloudy and even milder, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will remain quite mild, too.

The latter half of the first week of March will bring more active weather to our region. Most of us will miss out on the small disturbance moving mainly to the south on Monday and Tuesday, but another Pacific storm will bring a better chance for valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind late Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be mild and gusty late next week.