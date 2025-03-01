Q2 Billings Area Weather: March comes in like a lamb Saturday; more winter ahead

BILLINGS — We've still had plenty of breezy to windy weather around Montana and Wyoming on this final day of February Friday, but it is weakening, and will continue to weaken tonight and Saturday. March will come in like a lamb instead of a lion on Saturday, with plenty of sun and warmer-than-average temperatures.

We can expect increasing clouds Sunday afternoon in advance of another Pacific storm which will move over the northern and central Rockies this coming Monday and Tuesday. On Monday we'll have some late afternoon rain turn to snow, with the snow continuing Monday night through early Tuesday afternoon.

As that trough leaves our region late Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll lose most of the rain and snow bearing clouds. We'll likely have more clouds than sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, but most of our area will stay dry. There will be better chances for rain and snow over the western halves of Montana and Wyoming.