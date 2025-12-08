Q2 Billings Area Weather: Many chances for strong wind, rain, snow & cold ahead

BILLINGS — We are on the cusp of an active weather week in Montana and Wyoming as clouds moved over the region on Sunday. To start us off, a small disturbance will give us a chance for light rain, freezing rain and snow this evening. Amounts won't be heavy, but we'll have some wet and slick roads and sidewalks, so please travel carefully.

The jetstream will push southward, spending most of this week over the northern Rockies as a big ridge of high pressure stays almost stationary over the southwestern US. As a result, many disturbances will move over our region through the end of the week. Strong wind will be our first issue, with most of Montana under a High Wind Watch.

The High Wind Watch will be in effect through Tuesday morning, but it will still be quite windy late Tuesday and much of the week. Areas from Livingston toward Big Timber and Harlowton will experience wind gusts of 60-80 mph at times late Monday and Tuesday. Now is a good time to bring in loose objects, so they don't blow away, cause damage or injure anyone.

It won't just be wind, however. We'll have spotty rain showers and mountain snow both Monday and Tuesday along with the wind. Better chances for heavier rain turning to snow will arrive Wednesday through Friday, and highs will drop from the 40s and 50s to the 10s and 20s by Friday, before rising to more seasonable levels next weekend.